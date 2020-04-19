Live Now
White House COVID-19 briefing
Onondaga County reports 19th COVID-19 death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County tragically reported that a 19th person has died from COVID-19 within the county on Sunday.

According to County Executive McMahon, it was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

Onondaga County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county to 637.

McMahon said of the 267 active cases of coronavirus, 42 are in the hospital. 19 of the 42 people in the hospital need assistance to breathe and are listed in critical condition, McMahon said.

The good news is the county executive said the number of hospitalizations has declined throughout the week, and he hopes to see the trend continue.

Every day more and more people are recovering from COVID-19, as of Sunday, the county said 351 people have recovered from the virus.

Testing continues to improve within the county. McMahon said the county is now able to get results from most tests in less than 24 hours.

“Testing has gotten to the point where it’s almost real-time,” McMahon said.

In previous press conferences, McMahon has said rapid testing would be key for the county to eventually reopen.

To find out more about the county’s plan to reopen, click here.

To watch the full Onondaga County press conference from Sunday, click on the video below.

