Onondaga County reports 5th death due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County reported on Sunday that a fifth person has died from COVID-19 within the county.

According to the county, the person was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

The man was receiving treatment in the hospital prior to his passing.

This is the second day in a row Onondaga County has reported a death from the virus.

The county says that all five deaths in Onondaga County have been from the elderly population.

On Saturday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that about 27% of coronavirus cases in the county are from individuals who are over 60 years old.

