Onondaga County reports second highest increase in COVID-19 cases in one day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Governor Cuomo once again reporting that hospitalizations from COVID-19 are down across the state, some may have been surprised when Onondaga County reported its second highest increase in COVID-19 cases in one day on Saturday.

According to Onondaga County, 47 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday. This marks the highest one-day increase in Onondaga County since March 29, when 48 new cases were reported.

Last week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the coronavirus numbers in the county could be inflated this week because the county is doing proactive testing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

According to the county, 22 of the 47 new cases were affiliated with senior living facilities.

Four of the new cases were contact cases. This means someone contracted the virus directly from someone who was known to have the virus.

The county says 21 of the new cases reported on Saturday came from community spread, which means they randomly contracted the virus from somewhere in the community.

Although the number of cases saw a drastic increase on Saturday, the number of hospitalizations due to the virus decreased by three to 36.

Onondaga County did not report any new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

The county is currently monitoring 352 active cases of COVID-19, and the county reports that 608 people have recovered from the virus.

The county did not hold a news conference on Saturday, but County Executive McMahon is scheduled to return to the podium on Sunday.

