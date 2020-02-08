Onondaga County Republican Committee endorses Angela Renna for vacant New York Senate seat

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — At their committee meeting on Friday, the Onondaga County Republican Committee endorsed Angela Renna as their candidate for the state Senate’s 50th District.

The 50th Senate District seat has been vacant since Bob Antonacci was elected to State Supreme Court in November.

Angela Renna is currently the president of Sterling Financial Group in Liverpool, and she won the Onondaga GOP’s endorsement over Village of East Syracuse’s Mayor Robert Tackman. 

Tackman will not hold a primary according to the Republican Committee.

Renna’s likely opponent will be Democrat John Mannion, who lost to Antonacci in 2018 in the race for the state Senate 50th District.

Governor Cuomo has not indicted if there will be a special election for the vacant State Senate seat in April.

