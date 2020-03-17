Closings
Onondaga County reserves 250 day care slots for children of medical workers and emergency responders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has partnered with Child Care Solutions to reserve 250 day care slots exclusively for children of hospital workers, nursing home staff and emergency responders.

With a confirmed case of coronavirus spread within Onondaga County and schools across the region closed, many parents don’t have a place to send their child.

The biggest problem is when the staffs at hospitals and nursing homes are forced to stay home to take care of their children, hurting their ability to take care of sick people in the community.

County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a hotline for those families on Tuesday: 315-446-1220.

McMahon says, “There was widespread concern from hospitals and nursing homes, what happens in a community spread, and if you lay the fact that kids are home, most of health care workers are working parents, these are challenges on making decisions on beefing up our workforce.”

The number goes to Child Care Solutions, who will work to assign those children one of the reserved spots.

In terms of keeping children safe at day care, the county says the CDC has a list of guidance.

