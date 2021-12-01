Onondaga County resident is one of 10 winners in Gov. Hochul’s “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” program

Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vaccinated at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga., on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced today the second round of winners of New York’s “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” vaccine incentive program. Running through Dec. 19, 2021, this program incentives New York residents 5 to 11 years of age to receive at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Parents may enter their child for a chance to win one of 50, four-year, full-ride scholarships to any two-year or four-year New York State public college or university. If you’re interested in entering, you can find the form on the New York State government website.

Adalynn V., 8, of Onondaga County, claimed one of the 10 winning spots in this second round.

Among Adalynn, other winners include:

Santiago K., Kings County

Naomi F., Schenectady County

Michael G., Queens County

Baruch W., Westchester County

Keira H., Rockland County

Michael G., Fulton County

Griffin R., Monroe County

Theodore F., Queens County

Sophia S., Chemung County

The scholarship includes tuition, room, and board.

Tuition: The full cost of in-state tuition at a New York State or City University.

The full cost of in-state tuition at a New York State or City University. Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges. Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, “We have to do everything we can to end this pandemic and vaccinations continue to be the best and safest way to do so. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership by continuing to protect New Yorkers from this virus. I congratulate the second round winners of the Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate Vaccine Scholarship Incentive Program that will now have the opportunity attend our world-class SUNY schools tuition free while also doing their part to protect themselves and their families.”

Rules for entering can be found here. Congratulations, Adalynn V.!