Onondaga County residents will need to pay new recycling fee come January 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Come January 2021, Onondaga County residents are going to have to pay for recycling.

It’s a small fee that equates to $12 a year per household, but the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency [OCRRA] says it’s all in an effort to continue curbside recycling throughout the county.

“Onondaga County residents have fully embraced recycling here for decades in our community, and really do a great job with recycling, and we know folks here really support recycling, ” said Kristen Lawton, OCRRA’s public information officer.

But how does this directly impact you and your household? OCRRA says that starting in January, residents will need to pay a $1 fee each month.

This is a fee to ensure recycling continues in our community and at one dollar, we hope that this is something that our community could hopefully embrace, understanding how important recycling is for our community and environment. Kristen Lawton — Public Information Officer at OCRRA

OCRRA explained that while residents experience trash fees in different ways depending on where they live in the county, you can expect the one-dollar charge to be added on to wherever you currently pay your fee.

However, the rising costs to sort and process recycling is nothing new for OCRRA.

“In reality, this was set in motion long before the pandemic, this has actually been a three-year process. Unfortunately, since 2018, with the plummeting of the recycling markets, due to China stopping the import of recyclables, we have seen such a depression that is exponentially more expensive than it was before,” Lawton explained.

In short, there has always been a cost to recycle and up until now, those fees have been covered by OCRRA. Since 2018, the agency has spent close to $5 million to ensure recycling in Onondaga County never stopped.

But as OCRRA looks towards the 2021 financial budget, they say how those recycling costs are covered needs to change.

What really want to help people understand is that in order for recycling to continue in the community, there needs to be a change in the funding mechanism, and OCRRA is now beginning a charge to the haulers who collect your materials, so that cost can go towards offsetting the cost of the processing. We really understand that no time is a good time for an increase, but we worked really hard with the municipalities and the haulers to try to share this burden. So, OCRRA is continuing to cover half the cost of recycling and we are not asking the haulers to participate as well, and that will come to the residents through their billing. Kristen Lawton — Public Information Officer at OCRRA

