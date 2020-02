Onondaga county restaurant inspections for the week of February 9th

The Onondaga County Health Department is out with the results of inspections of food service facilities.

Between February 9 and February 15, only one of the more than forty food service providers inspected that week received an unsatisfactory report.

That was Hearth Management at Franciscan Villa at 6900 Buckley Road, North Syracuse.

Below is a list of establishments that received a satisfactory rating.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center 4007 Bishop Hill Road ROAD MARCELLUS

Brooklyn Italian Eatery 4155 State Route 31 CLAY

Brooklyn Pickle (The) 2222 Burnet AVENUE SYRACUSE

Cafe Bing 5962 State Route 31, Unit 13 CICERO

Camillus 1st United Methodist Church 12 Genesee STREET CAMILLUS

Camillus Bar & Grill 72 Genesee STREET CAMILLUS

Cindys Old Tymes Cafe 2474 Route 11 LAFAYETTE

Commons Cafe Commissary 310 EAST Genesee STREET MANLIUS

Dominick’s Restaurant 1370 Burnet AVENUE SYRACUSE

Doughman 446 EAST Brighton AVENUE SYRACUSE

Dunkin Donuts 1001 WEST Genesee STREET SYRACUSE

Dunkin Donuts 2723 Brewerton ROAD SALINA

Dunkin Donuts 8010 State Route 31 CICERO

Food Consultants @OCC Gordon Student 4584 WEST Seneca TURNPIKE ONONDAGA

Food Consultants @OCC Mawhinney Hall 4584 WEST Seneca TURNPIKE ONONDAGA

Food Consultants Inc @ OCC SRC Arena 4584 WEST Seneca TURNPIKE ONONDAGA

Food Consultants Inc @ OCC Whitney 4584 WEST Seneca TURNPIKE ONONDAGA

Food Consultants Inc. @ OCC Coulter 142 Ransom Mackenzie DRIVE ONONDAGA

Gabrielle Chocolates 8240 Cazenovia Road, Suite 130 MANLIUS

Jimmy John’s 5785 EAST Circle DRIVE CICERO

Jreck Subs 1601 Valley DRIVE SYRACUSE

Knoxie’s Pub 7088 Cherry Valley TURNPIKE POMPEY

Krabby Kirk’s Saloon 55 Genesee STREET CAMILLUS

Mikey’s 1721 Milton AVENUE GEDDES

OCC – Gordon 1st Floor Bistro & Reta 4585 WEST Seneca TURNPIKE ONONDAGA

OCC Foodservice Curriculum 4585 WEST Seneca TURNPIKE ONONDAGA

Original Italian Pizza 1601 WEST Genesee STREET SYRACUSE

Pavone’s Pizza 122 EAST Seneca STREET MANLIUS

PEACE Sr Nutr @ Camillus Senior Cent 27 First STREET CAMILLUS

PEACE Sr Nutr @ Valley Vista Apartme 122 WEST Seneca TURNPIKE SYRACUSE

Pizza Hut 570 Kinne STREET DEWITT

Rong Cheng Chinese Kitchen 402 WEST Seneca TURNPIKE SYRACUSE

Ruston’s Diner 6407 Rockcut ROAD DEWITT

San Remo Pizza 7575 Buckley ROAD CLAY

Scratch Bakehouse 446 EAST Brighton AVENUE SYRACUSE

Spoon & Chopsticks 753 James Street, #150 SYRACUSE

St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center 1101 Burnet AVENUE SYRACUSE

Texas De Brazil 9090 Destiny USA DRIVE SYRACUSE

United Church of Fayetteville 310 EAST Genesee STREET MANLIUS

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant Highland Forest, Route 80 FABIUS

VFW Post 7290 Edward Weaver’s 105 Maxwell AVENUE CICERO