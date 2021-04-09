Onondaga County restaurants can register for Keeping It Local program

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to help locally-owned restaurants recover from the pandemic, registration has opened up for local restaurant owners for the Onondaga County Keeping It Local program.

Earlier this month, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon directed half a million dollars of stimulus money to match gift card purchases.

When a customer buys a gift card at a participating restaurant, Onondaga County is willing to match the value, resulting in a gift card worth double the initial amount. For example, when someone buys a gift card for $50 at their favorite participating restaurant, a $50 voucher from Onondaga County will result in a $100 gift card to that restaurant.

Vouchers for the public will be available on April 20. Restaurants can register here.