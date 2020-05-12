Onondaga County searching for possible venues to host High School graduation ceremonies

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus continues to take a toll in many ways: lives have been lost and so have livelihoods. And it has also brought some unexpected lessons for our kids.

It has been a difficult spring for High School seniors. Those lasting moments like Prom, Senior Nights and more have been canceled because of COVID-19.

But the good news is that graduation could still be on the table.

We want to honor our Seniors. Certainly, this pandemic has impacted them. We have two outdoor venues that certainly could be available for these types of events. They may have to be delayed… Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

It would have to be a big venue and not for max viewership, but for physical distancing.

There are three venues that come to mind: The NBT Bank Stadium, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheater and Onondaga Lake Park.

There is still a lot to figure out, but this could be something that Seniors can remember and hold on to when they look back at this pandemic.

We are hopeful we can have a proper send-off for our Seniors as they go to the next phase of their lives. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

Later this week, McMahon has a meeting scheduled with superintendents to discuss ideas they have and see what may be possible and most importantly, safe.

McMahon said if ceremonies were to happen, they would have to be held outside with very controlled physical distancing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.