Onondaga County seeing spike in opioid overdoses

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world dominated by COVID-19, there is more stress, isolation and job loss, all magnifying the addiction crises.

Over the past year, Onondaga County has seen more opioid overdoses and deaths. Overdoses are up 40% from January to September of last year, compared to 2019. With the spike in deaths, comes this call for help.

“Please, please lend a hand. You will save a life and that’s what I want to remind everybody,” said Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta. “That this problem is here and we have seen people who are not reaching out. They feel so isolated.”

Gupta is encouraging Narcan training and says there are many treatment options for anyone who is struggling with addiction.