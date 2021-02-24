Onondaga County sees 15 overdoses in 24 hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County experienced a spike in drug overdoses this week.
According to a news release from ACR Health, the Onondaga County Health Department reported a spike of fifteen overdoses in a 24 hour period between Sunday and Monday of this week mostly in downtown and the southwest side of Syracuse.
ACR Health has suggestions for people who have drug abuse issues to reduce their risks of an overdose:
- Do not use alone
- Take a sample test shot before a full dose
- Always have Narcan available
- Use new materials (syringes, swaps, etc.) every time.
ACR Health says it has test strips for anyone at risk of overdose to test their substances prior to using them. The agency also offers online Narcan training online every Monday at 1 p.m. You can reach ACR Health at Narcan@ACRHealth.org or by calling (315) 475-2430.
