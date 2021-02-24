Onondaga County sees 15 overdoses in 24 hours

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County experienced a spike in drug overdoses this week.

According to a news release from ACR Health, the Onondaga County Health Department reported a spike of fifteen overdoses in a 24 hour period between Sunday and Monday of this week mostly in downtown and the southwest side of Syracuse.

ACR Health has suggestions for people who have drug abuse issues to reduce their risks of an overdose:

Do not use alone

Take a sample test shot before a full dose

Always have Narcan available

Use new materials (syringes, swaps, etc.) every time.

ACR Health says it has test strips for anyone at risk of overdose to test their substances prior to using them. The agency also offers online Narcan training online every Monday at 1 p.m. You can reach ACR Health at Narcan@ACRHealth.org or by calling (315) 475-2430.