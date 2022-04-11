(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced its three-day COVID-19 numbers from the weekend and hospitalizations are on the rise.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 80 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, and four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. There was also a COVID-related death from the weekend; a male in his 50s.

“If you test positive call your doctor ASAP for therapeutics as they are very effective against BA.2,” McMahon tweeted.

723 people in Onondaga County tested positive for COVID over the three-day span with 228 of those cases stemming from self-reported at-home tests, McMahon says.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With the Spring holidays approaching and New Yorkers making preparations to travel and gather with loved ones, I encourage everyone to continue using the tools we know help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep both yourself and those around you safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you are up to date on your doses, including the second booster once you’re eligible. Parents and guardians, make sure you’re children are fully vaccinated. Remember to get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate from others and talk to your doctor about treatments. We’ve made great progress in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our numbers down, let’s continue to move forward through this pandemic safely.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 20.78

– 20.78 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 24.85

– 24.85 Test Results Reported – 84,478

– 84,478 Total Positive – 4,060

– 4,060 Percent Positive – 4.40%

– 4.40% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.17%

– 4.17% Patient Hospitalization – 1,060 (+35)

– 1,060 (+35) Patients Newly Admitted – 163

– 163 Patients in ICU – 130 (-4)

– 130 (-4) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (+5)

– 66 (+5) Total Discharges – 292,361 (+146)

– 292,361 (+146) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13

– 13 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,232

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,419

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,797,781

– 37,797,781 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,187

– 25,187 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 238,074

– 238,074 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

– 92.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.4%

– 86.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%

– 82.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%

– 72.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%

– 81.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

– 73.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%

– 89.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, April 8, 2022 Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Capital Region 17.91 19.50 20.50 Central New York 50.99 52.30 53.07 Finger Lakes 24.08 25.21 25.86 Long Island 16.90 20.51 22.72 Mid-Hudson 22.17 23.13 24.28 Mohawk Valley 30.26 33.06 35.12 New York City 21.36 22.52 23.31 North Country 22.81 23.53 23.80 Southern Tier 30.24 31.77 32.65 Western New York 17.52 18.09 19.42 Statewide 22.23 23.75 24.85

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, April 8, 2022 Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Capital Region 4.96% 5.49% 5.82% Central New York 10.71% 11.05% 11.15% Finger Lakes 7.17% 7.79% 8.22% Long Island 3.57% 4.35% 4.62% Mid-Hudson 4.23% 4.39% 4.38% Mohawk Valley 5.18% 5.43% 5.83% New York City 2.59% 2.82% 2.84% North Country 5.52% 5.68% 5.82% Southern Tier 5.96% 6.43% 6.63% Western New York 6.33% 6.67% 7.16% Statewide 3.73% 4.06% 4.17%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, April 8, 2022 Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Bronx 1.37% 1.40% 1.41% Kings 2.48% 2.75% 2.79% New York 3.89% 4.16% 4.19% Queens 2.13% 2.37% 2.36% Richmond 2.21% 2.61% 2.64%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 4,060 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,020,025. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,457 56 Allegany 8,955 1 Broome 45,808 61 Cattaraugus 15,480 9 Cayuga 16,564 27 Chautauqua 23,592 2 Chemung 21,441 9 Chenango 9,377 10 Clinton 16,941 21 Columbia 10,121 9 Cortland 10,791 15 Delaware 7,847 8 Dutchess 64,288 38 Erie 210,225 192 Essex 5,762 11 Franklin 9,570 2 Fulton 12,753 16 Genesee 13,701 4 Greene 8,675 1 Hamilton 874 0 Herkimer 13,952 20 Jefferson 20,195 11 Lewis 6,172 3 Livingston 11,705 9 Madison 13,397 14 Monroe 153,351 182 Montgomery 11,961 10 Nassau 406,276 401 Niagara 48,109 48 NYC 2,320,329 1,603 Oneida 54,075 76 Onondaga 104,734 (114,684*) 196 Ontario 20,149 26 Orange 107,193 62 Orleans 8,642 6 Oswego 26,880 54 Otsego 10,010 8 Putnam 23,793 15 Rensselaer 31,674 24 Rockland 92,841 58 Saratoga 46,439 44 Schenectady 33,143 25 Schoharie 5,046 2 Schuyler 3,519 1 Seneca 6,039 3 St. Lawrence 21,422 8 Steuben 20,002 11 Suffolk 428,448 343 Sullivan 18,484 11 Tioga 10,846 12 Tompkins 19,113 12 Ulster 32,002 36 Warren 13,722 7 Washington 12,129 6 Wayne 17,404 19 Westchester 252,947 195 Wyoming 8,297 3 Yates 3,413 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 61 44 72.1% 17 27.9% Central New York 85 48 56.5% 37 43.5% Finger Lakes 166 62 37.3% 104 62.7% Long Island 151 70 46.4% 81 53.6% Mid-Hudson 87 47 54.0% 40 46.0% Mohawk Valley 36 21 58.3% 15 41.7% New York City 328 140 42.7% 188 57.3% North Country 39 14 35.9% 25 64.1% Southern Tier 49 25 51.0% 24 49.0% Western New York 58 25 43.1% 33 56.9% Statewide 1,060 496 46.8% 564 53.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Kings 2 Monroe 2 New York 1 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Oswego 2 Queens 1 Richmond 1 Suffolk 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,160 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,694 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 970,343 79 888,423 71 Central New York 648,801 26 600,823 23 Finger Lakes 868,455 55 806,272 53 Long Island 2,197,899 285 1,958,018 186 Mid-Hudson 1,718,317 231 1,509,246 157 Mohawk Valley 326,715 26 304,293 25 New York City 8,071,064 1,253 7,151,083 1,101 North Country 306,662 69 277,759 -43 Southern Tier 441,539 36 404,682 15 Western New York 959,372 100 883,264 106 Statewide 16,509,167 2,160 14,783,863 1,694 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 487,102 1,296 15,147 Central New York 327,954 878 11,622 Finger Lakes 508,519 1,390 15,505 Long Island 1,182,557 2,551 26,287 Mid-Hudson 908,079 1,734 25,136 Mohawk Valley 172,633 401 4,582 New York City 3,078,067 8,876 58,623 North Country 153,055 320 4,455 Southern Tier 231,312 491 6,342 Western New York 548,248 1,291 13,298 Statewide 7,597,526 19,228 180,997

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.