(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced its three-day COVID-19 numbers from the weekend and hospitalizations are on the rise. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 80 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, and four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit. There was also a COVID-related death from the weekend; a male in his 50s. 

“If you test positive call your doctor ASAP for therapeutics as they are very effective against BA.2,” McMahon tweeted

723 people in Onondaga County tested positive for COVID over the three-day span with 228 of those cases stemming from self-reported at-home tests, McMahon says. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“With the Spring holidays approaching and New Yorkers making preparations to travel and gather with loved ones, I encourage everyone to continue using the tools we know help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep both yourself and those around you safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you are up to date on your doses, including the second booster once you’re eligible. Parents and guardians, make sure you’re children are fully vaccinated. Remember to get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate from others and talk to your doctor about treatments. We’ve made great progress in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our numbers down, let’s continue to move forward through this pandemic safely.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Cases Per 100k – 20.78
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 24.85 
  • Test Results Reported – 84,478
  • Total Positive – 4,060
  • Percent Positive – 4.40%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.17%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,060 (+35)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 163  
  • Patients in ICU – 130 (-4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (+5) 
  • Total Discharges – 292,361 (+146)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,232  

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,419 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,797,781  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,187
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 238,074 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows      

REGION    Friday, April 8, 2022Saturday, April 9, 2022Sunday, April 10, 2022
Capital Region   17.9119.5020.50
Central New York   50.9952.3053.07
Finger Lakes   24.0825.2125.86
Long Island   16.9020.5122.72
Mid-Hudson   22.1723.1324.28
Mohawk Valley   30.2633.0635.12
New York City   21.3622.5223.31
North Country   22.8123.5323.80
Southern Tier   30.2431.7732.65
Western New York   17.5218.0919.42
Statewide   22.2323.7524.85

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionFriday, April 8, 2022Saturday, April 9, 2022Sunday, April 10, 2022
Capital Region4.96%5.49%5.82%
Central New York10.71%11.05%11.15%
Finger Lakes7.17%7.79%8.22%
Long Island3.57%4.35%4.62%
Mid-Hudson4.23%4.39%4.38%
Mohawk Valley5.18%5.43%5.83%
New York City2.59%2.82%2.84%
North Country5.52%5.68%5.82%
Southern Tier5.96%6.43%6.63%
Western New York6.33%6.67%7.16%
Statewide3.73%4.06%4.17%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:           

Borough in NYCFriday, April 8, 2022Saturday, April 9, 2022Sunday, April 10, 2022
Bronx1.37%1.40%1.41%
Kings2.48%2.75%2.79%
New York3.89%4.16%4.19%
Queens2.13%2.37%2.36%
Richmond2.21%2.61%2.64%

Yesterday 4,060 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,020,025. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 59,45756
Allegany 8,9551
Broome 45,80861
Cattaraugus 15,4809
Cayuga 16,56427
Chautauqua 23,5922
Chemung 21,4419
Chenango 9,37710
Clinton 16,94121
Columbia 10,1219
Cortland 10,79115
Delaware 7,8478
Dutchess 64,28838
Erie 210,225192
Essex 5,76211
Franklin 9,5702
Fulton 12,75316
Genesee 13,7014
Greene 8,6751
Hamilton 8740
Herkimer 13,95220
Jefferson 20,19511
Lewis 6,1723
Livingston 11,7059
Madison 13,39714
Monroe 153,351182
Montgomery 11,96110
Nassau 406,276401
Niagara 48,10948
NYC 2,320,3291,603
Oneida 54,07576
Onondaga 104,734 (114,684*)196
Ontario 20,14926
Orange 107,19362
Orleans 8,6426
Oswego 26,88054
Otsego 10,0108
Putnam 23,79315
Rensselaer 31,67424
Rockland 92,84158
Saratoga 46,43944
Schenectady 33,14325
Schoharie 5,0462
Schuyler 3,5191
Seneca 6,0393
St. Lawrence 21,4228
Steuben 20,00211
Suffolk 428,448343
Sullivan 18,48411
Tioga 10,84612
Tompkins 19,11312
Ulster 32,00236
Warren 13,7227
Washington 12,1296
Wayne 17,40419
Westchester 252,947195
Wyoming 8,2973
Yates 3,4134

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region614472.1%1727.9%
Central New York854856.5%3743.5%
Finger Lakes1666237.3%10462.7%
Long Island1517046.4%8153.6%
Mid-Hudson874754.0%4046.0%
Mohawk Valley362158.3%1541.7%
New York City32814042.7%18857.3%
North Country391435.9%2564.1%
Southern Tier492551.0%2449.0%
Western New York582543.1%3356.9%
Statewide1,06049646.8%56453.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,232. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Broome1
Kings2
Monroe2
New York1
Ontario1
Orange1
Oswego2
Queens1
Richmond1
Suffolk1

Yesterday, 2,160 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,694 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:     

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region970,34379888,42371
Central New York648,80126600,82323
Finger Lakes868,45555806,27253
Long Island2,197,8992851,958,018186
Mid-Hudson1,718,3172311,509,246157
Mohawk Valley326,71526304,29325
New York City8,071,0641,2537,151,0831,101
North Country306,66269277,759-43
Southern Tier441,53936404,68215
Western New York959,372100883,264106
Statewide16,509,1672,16014,783,8631,694
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region487,1021,29615,147 
Central New York327,95487811,622 
Finger Lakes508,5191,39015,505 
Long Island1,182,5572,55126,287 
Mid-Hudson908,0791,73425,136 
Mohawk Valley172,6334014,582 
New York City3,078,0678,87658,623 
North Country153,0553204,455 
Southern Tier231,3124916,342 
Western New York548,2481,29113,298 
Statewide7,597,52619,228180,997 

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity. 