Onondaga County sees small uptick in sales tax collections, but still $14-million behind

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County just received its latest sales tax payment and there was a glimmer of good news there.

The payments received Thursday of $5,467,521 is $719,878 more than what was collected in the same period last year.

County Comptroller Marty Masterpole says he was frankly shocked at the increase since this payment is for sales tax collected by businesses in the week of April 23 to April 30.

Despite that bit of good news, the county and city of Syracuse are still about $14.4 million behind in sales tax collections in 2020 compared to the same time period last year.

That’s about an 11.4% decrease.

Sales tax revenues across the state have fallen drastically as restaurants, bars, retail stores, and malls shut their doors to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s how sales tax revenue compares for the past several years as of June 11.