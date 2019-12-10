Onondaga County set to cash two Shoppingtown Mall tax checks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County expects Wednesday to cash its first tax checks from Shoppingtown Mall in three-and-a-half years.

The County, on Monday, did get two checks from the Mall for back taxes owed in a battle that has played out in and out of court the past few years.

The fight over taxes finally reached bankruptcy court in August.

Last Thursday, the Federal bankruptcy judge overseeing the case ordered Shoppingtown to start making some tax payments based on a temporary valuation of the mall at $4.5 million.

The first check to the County totals $110, 233.77 for 2019-2020 school taxes.

The second check is for $25,000 and is the first of what is ordered to be monthly payments of the same amount towards the back taxes owed to the County.

Those back taxes with interest and penalties have now climbed to over $10 million.

McMahon says if Shoppingtown doesn’t make those payments, the judge could throw them out of bankruptcy court.

“And if the bankruptcy judge were not to allow them to go forward with the bankruptcy proceedings, we could take the property. So, I think they know they’ve got to play ball now. We’ve pushed them in every court and we have been successful because the facts are on our side,” he says.

McMahon says while the payments are small compared to what the County is owed, it does “stop the bleeding.”

Every time Shoppingtown missed a school or town tax payment, the County would fill that gap by taking money out of their account so the smaller entities aren’t out the money.

McMahon tells NewsChannel 9, “The good news is we’ve pushed them into the position where they are paying money now and the County taxpayers now no longer fronting money to other governments that we are not receiving, so that’s good news. We’re getting a little bit of money that’s owed to us. That’s good news.”

Shoppingtown Mall has also been ordered to pay $106,330.75 in Town and County taxes for the next bill due by January 15th.

You can read the court filing below:

