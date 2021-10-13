Onondaga County Sheriff announces Syracuse drug bust

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been charged with multiple counts of selling and possessing a controlled substance, along with criminally possessing a firearm after a several months-long investigation, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.







Eluciano Pinet-Parrilla was arrested October 5, 2021, by the county’s Special Investigations Unit and CNYDETF on the 200 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Syracuse, police say. The sheriff’s office said they found 244 baggies of fentanyl on Pinet-Parrilla and an additional half of a kilogram of fentanyl along with a gun at Pinet-Parrilla’s residence.

Pinet-Parrilla is currently being held on bail set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police also announced they found $290,000, more fentanyl, and an illegal gun on additional search warrants at storage garages rented by Pinet-Parrilla.