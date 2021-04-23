Onondaga County Sheriff clarifies position on body cameras

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday morning, Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway held a press briefing with reporters to clear up his position on his deputies being outfitted with body cameras.

The sheriff says he think the cameras are important, but his department can’t afford them until the Onondaga County Budget includes the funding.

Sheriff Conway blames the budget cuts in recent years that haven’t allowed him to replace cars and hire deputies, let alone buy a camera system that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.

BREAKING NEWS: @OnondagaSheriff Eugene Conway asks @OnondagaCounty for full funding for body cameras “next week.” He says @CEJRyanMcMahon’s proposed funding in the 2022 budget won’t allow for body cameras until a year from now. pic.twitter.com/MYhb0AV1jU — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) April 23, 2021

At a briefing Thursday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says he’ll put funding in the budget in 2022. The Sheriff says that won’t allow for cameras until a year from now and wants the funding next week.