Onondaga County Sheriff confirms death investigation in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway has confirmed that there is a death investigation happening in Baldwinsville on Tuesday night.
Deputies responded to The Landings at Meadowood Apartment Homes located on Stonewood Lane in Baldwinsville around 7:40 p.m.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jon Seeber has confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that two people — a man and a woman — were found dead.
Conway also said that there neighbors shouldn’t be worried and that deputies are not “looking for anyone at large” right now.
No other details are being released at this time.
NewsChannel 9 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as it develops.
