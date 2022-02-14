(WSYR-TV) — A Nedrow woman is being treated for hypothermia after needing rescue from the woods on the Onondaga Nation Sunday night, the Onondaga Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 7:09 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to Route 80 and Gibson Road after a witness reported seeing a woman in her 50s enter the woods with no socks, shoes or a coat. Police say the witness lost track of the woman after attempting to follow her into the woods. The witness then called 911.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched the area for 30 minutes with assistance from the Air1 helicopter before calling in help from the Syracuse Police K-9 unit. A K-9 tracked the woman five miles into the wooded area before a resident found her and alerted a Sheriff’s Deputy. The woman was then taken to a hospital for treatment.