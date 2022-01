SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sheriff Eugene Conway of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that he will not be running for re-election come November but will finish his term this year.

The Sheriff has been in law enforcement for more than forty years. He first joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1978.

Conway took over for Sheriff Kevin Walsh back in 2015 and was re-elected for a second term in 2018.

Below is a statement from Sheriff Conway: