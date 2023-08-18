SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 14, two Syracuse Police officers were on vacation and hid three guns in a bedroom closet of their shared home, including a 9-millimeter department-issued Glock.

A relative was house sitting, but didn’t know a 15-year-old nephew was in the house snooping.

The teen found the firearms in the closet in an unlocked pelican case and snuck them out of the home.

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley said the guns were not reported as stolen until July 23, when the officers returned from their vacation.

The Sheriff’s Office is now looking to track down the missing firearms, but it is proving difficult as the guns were moved multiple times before they were reported.

Every time a detective worked a lead, the teen they found had already passed the gun to the next person. The firearms were bought, sold or traded four times from one teen to the next.

Only one weapon has been recovered, but not the one issued by the Syracuse Police Department.

Detectives believe that gun has now made its way out of the area, and potentially out of state.

Shelley said any gun being traded or sold illegally on the street poses a problem, regardless of where it came from.

“Any gun can become a crime gun,” Shelley said. “I’m not going to focus just because it’s a police officer’s gun. It could be any person’s gun, and that’s a serious issue.”

Now, this serious issue requires a serious investigation.

Shelley said the Sheriff’s Office has put in hundreds of hours of investigative work already. They’ve had drug units, detectives and street cops all working on the case.

But as the investigation continues, word spreads fast, and guns move faster from person to person, making it tougher to trace in an increasingly savvy network.

“A lot of these are community guns, so the criminal element has a juvenile hang on to the gun, and other people will rent a gun for the day and give it back to the juvenile,” Shelley said. “With the current laws, there’s not much we can do to the juvenile other than arrest and send to family court.”

That is exactly what happened in this case as the 15-year-old was caught, arrested and sent to Family Court. He has been charged with multiple offenses, including felony charges of stealing and then selling a firearm.

There’s an internal investigation by Syracuse Police into whether department rules requiring officers to lock and secure firearms in their homes were violated.

Syracuse Police members can also be held civilly liable for negligent storage of a firearm, according to the department’s policy.

From Shelley’s perspective, the two Syracuse Police officers were not negligent as they had someone watching their house while they were away.

“Having someone watching your house is more secure than locking your doors,” Shelley said.

Now, detectives are watching for leads to get back a gun belonging to one of their own in law enforcement.