SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley says his deputy was “lied to” when investigating what turned out to be another case of a truck driver hitting the CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway.

For hours on Monday, April 24, after the crash, the sheriff’s office denied a crash happened, based on information the responding deputy was given by the driver and other people working near the infamous bridge when the crash happened that morning.

“The investigating officers were lied to,” Sheriff Shelley said bluntly on Tuesday morning, April 25.

The sheriff’s office reopened its investigation and began to correct its information after the State DOT confirmed to NewsChannel 9 the bridge was hit and a photo showing the crash was shared on social media.

Undersheriff Jeffrey Passino said, “Once we had determined the truth hadn’t been told to on-scene deputies, we tasked the on-scene deputies to go back out and speak with the company.”

The company, C.P. Ward, later confirmed to deputies its driver had hit the bridge.

The Rochester-based construction company is contracted by the State DOT, assigned to put out cones along Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday to prepare for other crews coming to repair the orange warning stripe on the bridge.

The truck and driver were back working on the Parkway Tuesday.

The driver didn’t want to do an interview on camera with NewsChannel 9, but showed remorse. He said, despite working around the low bridge for many years, he got distracted and tapped the bridge going only four miles per hour.

Sheriff’s deputies don’t feel they can file any charges and no tickets were issued because the contractor is exempt from the ban on commercial vehicles when allowed by the DOT.

The State DOT issued a statement to NewsChannel 9 Tuesday afternoon.

It reads: “We’re not in a position to comment on the independent interactions between the Sheriff’s Office and our contractor, but as a matter of practice anyone who hits the bridge is strongly encouraged to call the appropriate public safety authorities immediately.”

C.P. Ward did not respond to NewsChannel 9.