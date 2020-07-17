Onondaga Co. Sheriff warns suspects who fired at deputy put community in danger

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help as his detectives are looking for three people believed to have shot at or witnessed the attempted shooting of a sheriff’s detective Thursday night just after 11 p.m. in Syracuse.

According to the Sheriff, the deputy was in plain clothes and in an unmarked car when he witnessed someone get thrown from an SUV in the parking lot of a gas station on North Salina Street on Syracuse’s Northside.

The deputy then followed the SUV as it pulled into an alley, as the up to four people inside got out and started firing at the detective.

Multiple shots were fired into the detective’s passenger-side as he got out to take cover behind his vehicle, fire back and hit one of the suspects.

That wounded suspect was found later on in the SUV, which had been left behind by the other suspects.

The deputy, who the sheriff won’t publicly name until he feels it’s appropriate, was not hit by the gunfire and was not physically hurt.

