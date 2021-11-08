Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies checking on welfare of man in home

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Homeowners along West Taft Road by Rockland Drive in North Syracuse, got a call from the Onondaga County 9-1-1 center, asking them to stay indoors.

Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway tells NewsChannel 9 they are concerned about the welfare of a man inside a home and are trying to make contact with him.

The sheriff says there is no danger to the public and they are waiting it out while they investigate an incident involving the man in the home.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.

