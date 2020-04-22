Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate deadly crash

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving one vehicle that rolled over Wednesday morning on Route 695 in the Town of Geddes.
According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies, along with rescue personnel, responded to southbound Route 695 just before the Route 5 split, for a reported crash involving a vehicle that rolled over several times.
Deputies investigating the crash have confirmed that the adult male driver was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he died a short time later. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
The road was closed until about 6 a.m. while crews cleared the scene.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Officers from the Geddes and Camillus Police
Department.
