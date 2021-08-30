Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies provide update on synthetic marijuana incident in Jamesville Correctional

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies have provided an update to an incident involving inmates overdosing on synthetic marijuana (K-2) at Jamesville Correctional Facility.

On April 17, 2021, five inmates were sent to the hospital after having reactions to K-2, one of which suffered an overdose and was found unresponsive. Since then, there has been an investigation into how the drugs got into the facility.

Detectives have completed their investigation, finding that people outside the facility had been sending K-2/Spice laced items into the facilities, which were then received by the inmates and used and/or distributed.

The suspected outside suppliers that were arrested in connection to this incident are listed below:

17-year-old girl from Syracuse charged with conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Aida Rivera, 42 of Liverpool charged with promoting prison contraband in the first degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Selena Velasquez, 20 of Syracuse charged with promoting prison contraband in the first degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Nicole Kenny, 32 of Syracuse charged with conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Inmates that have been charged in connection to the K-2 distribution within the faciltiy are as follows: