Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies looking to speak with suspicious man who tried to lure child into his truck

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the incident happened on Monday, October 12. The Sheriff’s office later said they made a mistake, and the incident happened on Sunday, October 11.

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a 4-year-old boy into his truck.

On Sunday, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1600-block of Van Camp Road in Skaneateles. They say around 6:30 p.m., a man stopped outside the child’s house to talk with the boy. When the boy’s mother approached the truck, the man sped off and was seen traveling south on Chapman Road.

Deputies say they are looking to speak to the man, who is described as in his 30s or 40s, driving a dark colored 2012-2013 Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with a rusted bumper and white sticker on the rear window. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (315) 435-3051, or by sending a tip using the Tip411 app.