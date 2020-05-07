Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies pay tribute to nurses at Upstate University Hospital

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this National Nursing Day, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to nurses for all that they do each and every day.

And they did this by lining up their patrol cruisers atop the Upstate University Hospital parking garage in the shape of a heart.

They also flicked their lights to create an amazing tribute in light.

Nurses at Upstate University Hospital spoke about what this meant to them.

“To know that the community’s behind us and that they’re feeling the impact of this just means an enormous amount,” said Nancy Page, the chief nursing officer at Upstate University Hospital.

“We care about you each and every day of the year whether it’s this crisis we’re going through or anything else, they have a tremendously difficult job to do, they do it well,” said Sheriff Gene Conway.