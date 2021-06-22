Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies to crack down on speeding boats as July 4 approaches

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Navigation Unit is cracking down on speeding boats on the rivers in the county. The sheriff’s office said there has been a lot of complaints about this lately, and have increased patrols accordingly.

This crackdown is for public safety, the sheriff’s office dai, because these waterways can get crowded with commercial and recreational boats, paddle boats, swimmers, fisherman and others who are put in danger when boats speed.

The rule for boats is called a “no wake clause’, meaning boats cannot go fast enough to produce a wake that could damage property or disrupt others. Deputies issued 39 warnings for violations of this rule on the weekend of June 19-20, and hope to get those numbers down as Independence Day approaches.

What you might not know is that different waterways have different speed limits, which are all listed below.

Oneida Lake – No Speed Limit

Oneida River west to Lock 23 – 5MPH (No Ripple, No Wake)

Oneida River west to Three Rivers – 10MPH (Ripple, No Wake)

Seneca River west through the state ditch – 10MPH (Ripple, No Wake)

Onondaga Lake Cut – 5MPH (No Ripple, No Wake)

Onondaga Lake – No Speed Limit Inner Harbor – 5MPH (No Ripple, No Wake)

State Ditch west to county line (30mph) Cross Lake – No Speed Limit