Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy charged following domestic incident, sheriff’s office says

TOWN OF CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged following a domestic incident back in March that was recently brought to light, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say that Custody Department Deputy Vladimir Zuk, 62 of Camillus has been charged with menacing in the second degree after it was reported that he displayed a gun during a domestic incident with a family member on March 12.

Zuk was taken into custody, arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court, and released on his own recognizance. He has been relieved from duty as a Custody Deputy pending “civil service due process”, the sheriff’s office said. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit along with the District Attorney’s Office.