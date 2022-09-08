Town of Salina – (WSYR-TV) – An Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered a fractured arm after a crash near the corner of Old Liverpool Road and Beechwood Avenue, Salina Thursday night.

The deputy was traveling northbound on Old Liverpool Road when her marked SUV when a car leaving the parking lot of the Byrne Dairy entered into the path of the Sheriff’s office SUV and the two vehicles collided.

In addition to the injury suffered by the deputy, the driver of the car, a 24-year-old from Liverpool was extricated from the vehicle by rescue workers and to taken to the hospital to be treated for neck pain.

The investigation into the crash continues.