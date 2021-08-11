Onondaga County Sheriff’s K9 sniffs out suspect in woods, officials say

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Tuesday night just after 5:30, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 7700 block of Barbara Lane in the Town of Lysander to assist members of the New York State Police on a fight with injuries.

Prior to deputies arriving, they learned that a male suspect had fled the scene in a nearby wooded area, officials said.

The victim, who sustained a serious head injury, was transported to Upstate Hospital for medical treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Renaud and his K9 partner, Yello, along with Deputy Richards entered the wooded area and began searching for the suspect.

Yello was able to sniff out the suspect, following the man’s scent for several hundred yards before spotting him behind a large tree, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident and turned over to State Police.