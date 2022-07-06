(WSYR-TV) — New York State announced “Operation Dry Water” to deter boating under the influence before the Fourth of July weekend, and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of their safety patrols.

The sheriff’s office say that they issued several tickets and charged five drivers for boating while intoxicated over the holiday weekend.

The first arrest was on July 1. Sheriffs stopped a 55-year-old man from Baldwinsville for speeding on a jet ski on the Seneca River in the no wake zone. Sheriffs noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and registered a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08% or higher. He was released to a sober third party and ticketed for boating while intoxicated (BWI).

On July 2, sheriffs stopped a boat for speeding on the Seneca River. A 49-year-old man from Hannibal was driving the boat and sheriffs could smell alcohol on his breath. The man failed a field sobriety test and registered a BAC of over .08%. He was ticketed for BWI and released to a sober third party. The operator also had several equipment violations.

Sheriffs made another arrest on July 3 when they stopped a speeding boat. Like the other stops, sheriffs could smell alcohol on the operator’s breath and registered a BAC of over .08%. The operator, a 50-year-old male from Central Square, was ticketed for BWI.

On the Fourth of July, deputies stopped two jet skiers. One was a 21-year-old woman from Camillus and the other was a 21-year-old man from Homer. Both were found to be operating a vessel with a BAC of over .08%. They were both ticketed for BWI and other equipment violations.

Sheriffs say that they conducted a total of 83 vessel stops, issued 72 tickets, and 141 warning tickets.