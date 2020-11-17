Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple juveniles for vehicle break-ins

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the past six months, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in the number of juveniles breaking into occupied homes and stealing vehicles.

In many of the cases, deputies and detectives have recovered the unoccupied vehicles in the City of Syracuse or the suspects have refused to pull over for law enforcement.

So far, more than 25 juveniles have been charged in connection to these crimes. Some are repeat offenders, and some have been as young as 12. The charges include things like burglary, grand larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, and unlawful fleeing from a police officer.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s say the most recent incident happened on November 8 when two juveniles broke into Best Buy Auto Sales and Service in North Syracuse. The pair were seen on surveillance taking several keys, along with nine vehicles, which they took throughout the day. The pair were later identified and apprehended.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to lock their vehicles and homes, and to report any suspicious activity to police by calling 911.