Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help identify individuals damaging property in Radisson Community

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals who were seen on surveillance footage damaging property at Kerry Hornaday Park.
The surveillance footage was provided by the Radisson Community Association. On September 9 between 8 and 9 p.m., it shows several individuals damaging property and stealing items at Kerri Hornaday Park, just off Deep Glade Drive in the Radisson Community.
If you have any information on the incident, call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Tip Line at (315) 435-3051.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
- How To Juggle Working And Parenting – Successfully!
- Special enrollment period for uninsured New Yorkers extended through 2020
- What happens if the presidential election is still contested on Inauguration Day?
- CDC director: Masks may protect people better than future COVID-19 vaccine
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App