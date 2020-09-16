Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help identify individuals damaging property in Radisson Community

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals who were seen on surveillance footage damaging property at Kerry Hornaday Park.

The surveillance footage was provided by the Radisson Community Association. On September 9 between 8 and 9 p.m., it shows several individuals damaging property and stealing items at Kerri Hornaday Park, just off Deep Glade Drive in the Radisson Community.

If you have any information on the incident, call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Tip Line at (315) 435-3051.

  • Courtesy Radisson Community Association
  • Courtesy Radisson Community Association
  • Courtesy Radisson Community Association
  • Courtesy Radisson Community Association

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected