Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office asking public to help identify individuals damaging property in Radisson Community

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify individuals who were seen on surveillance footage damaging property at Kerry Hornaday Park.

The surveillance footage was provided by the Radisson Community Association. On September 9 between 8 and 9 p.m., it shows several individuals damaging property and stealing items at Kerri Hornaday Park, just off Deep Glade Drive in the Radisson Community.

If you have any information on the incident, call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Tip Line at (315) 435-3051.