Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to train deputies to use ‘bolo wrap’

Bolo wrap

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to implement “non-lethal” options for deputies out on the road.

Monday, two groups of deputies were being trained with “bolo wrap” which is a device that wraps around a suspect in an effort to constrain them with minimal force.

The video below shows the device.

The sheriff’s office also performed demostrations with other non-lethal options including pepper ball guns, beanbag shotgun, tasers and a projectile launcher that can use several different rounds.

A majority of deputies have been trained to use these non-lethal options. The process of training more deputies with the bolo wrap.

Pepper Balls have yet to be used in the field.

