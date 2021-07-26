Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to train deputies to use ‘bolo wrap’

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to implement “non-lethal” options for deputies out on the road.
Monday, two groups of deputies were being trained with “bolo wrap” which is a device that wraps around a suspect in an effort to constrain them with minimal force.
The video below shows the device.
The sheriff’s office also performed demostrations with other non-lethal options including pepper ball guns, beanbag shotgun, tasers and a projectile launcher that can use several different rounds.
A majority of deputies have been trained to use these non-lethal options. The process of training more deputies with the bolo wrap.
Pepper Balls have yet to be used in the field.