Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office holds promotions ceremony

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office moving up the ranks on Friday.

Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway held a promotions ceremony at the Town of Onondaga Court Room. Three sergeants, three deputies and a senior corrections officer all receiving their new ranks. Conway also named Susan DeMari of DeWitt as Chief Deputy of the Civil Department.

“Every time we have an oath of office or a promotions ceremony, it’s the most joyous time for me, certainly as the sheriff, to be recognizing people for their achievements and obviously giving them more responsibility as a higher rank,” Conway said.

Congratulations to everyone on their new ranks!

