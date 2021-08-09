Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office hosting 4th Annual Youth Law Enforcement Academy

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fourth annual Summer Youth Law Enforcement Academy, and deputies say it’s a great way to connect with kids in our community and teach them all about working in law enforcement.

Sheriff’s Deputies treat the training like a real academy, with physical exercises, presentations and demonstrations with the K-9 unit.

Deputies say the training camp builds a lot more than interest in the law enforcement field.

“We’re trying to make this a positive character building experience as well. It’s not just all about law enforcement, but we want it to be positive character ability. We want these kids to come out of here feeling empowered and feeling that you know they have worth and you know whatever that it means for them DEPUTY KATHLEEN KRUGER

The academy runs all week at the Jamesville Correctional Department.