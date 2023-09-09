ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office identified the Deputy involved in a shooting that left two teen burglary suspects dead in DeWitt on Wednesday, September 6.

John Rosello, who the teen burglary suspects allegedly attempted to run over with a stolen vehicle, was the Deputy involved. He has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 7 years and has not been involved in any previous shootings.

Rosello was put on paid leave after the shooting per the Sheriff’s Office policy following an officer-involved shooting. The New York State Attorney General’s Office is now investigating the incident.