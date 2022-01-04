Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office investigates “suspicious” Clay house fire

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that happened late on Monday night.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters from Moyers Corner Fire Department responded to a residential fire around 12:19 A.M. between Bramblebush Circle and Bruningtree Road in the Town of Clay. Upon arrival, deputies reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the house’s second floor. Those investigating the fire said that three people were home when the fire was discovered, but they were safely removed thanks to assistance from deputies, the sheriff’s office reports.

One of those residents, 35-year-old Nicholas Faes, was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. He was released from the hospital but is in police custody for violating a stay away order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office.

It took firefighters around 50 minutes to completely extinguish the fire, which caused extensive damage to the home. The Onondaga County Fire Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which they say “is deemed suspicious at this time.”