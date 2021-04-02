Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office issuing health alert after increase in drug overdose deaths

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a public safety health alert due to an increase in drug overdose deaths. In the past week-and-a-half, the department ha investigating six unattended deaths, all of which are suspected drug overdoses.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incidents in an attempt to determine the exact cause for the increase, but is likely the result of a change in the composition of street drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging family, friends, and support groups of those in a high-risk category for overdoses to be made aware of the risk. If you or someone you know needs treatment for drug abuse, please consider contacting one of the listed treatment facilities that can be found on the County’s website.