Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office looking for Clay woman who didn’t return from medical appointment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing endangered woman.

Louise Mingle, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, April 21 around 1 p.m. when she left her home on Foster Road. She was on her way to a medical appointment at North Medical Center on Taft Road. Mingle drove herself to her appointment.

After Mingle didn’t return to her home and wasn’t answering phone calls, her family went to North Medical Center, where they found her vehicle in the parking lot.

Security footage shows Mingle getting in to a gold or tan colored sedan.

Mingle is 5’6”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue denim vest with a camouflage t-shirt and jeans.

Mingle suffers from depression and other medical issues.

If you have seen Mingle or have any information on where she may be, call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at (315) 435-3081.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected