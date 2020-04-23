Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office looking for Clay woman who didn’t return from medical appointment

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing endangered woman.

Louise Mingle, 29, was last seen on Tuesday, April 21 around 1 p.m. when she left her home on Foster Road. She was on her way to a medical appointment at North Medical Center on Taft Road. Mingle drove herself to her appointment.

After Mingle didn’t return to her home and wasn’t answering phone calls, her family went to North Medical Center, where they found her vehicle in the parking lot.

Security footage shows Mingle getting in to a gold or tan colored sedan.

Mingle is 5’6”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue denim vest with a camouflage t-shirt and jeans.

Mingle suffers from depression and other medical issues.

If you have seen Mingle or have any information on where she may be, call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at (315) 435-3081.