Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports missing man from Town of Otisco

Otisco, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Patrick McEwen was last seen by a family member when McEwen left his family cottage on Otisco Valley Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

Deputies say McEwen was operating his blue 2011 Hyundai Tucson, with New York State registration HXF-1353 and he may be heading to the Town of Green in Chenango County.

McEwen is described as being six-feet tall, weighing 190 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a black Scorpion Security jacket and blue denim jeans.

The sheriff’s office says family members are concerned for his emotional and physical welfare as he recently displayed despondent behavior.

Anyone with information on McEwen’s whereabouts or has contact with him, is asked to call 911.

