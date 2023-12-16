ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office warned about scam calls attempting to steal money from people by claiming that a loved one has been arrested.

The scammers then say they need money to get the loved one out of jail.

The OCSO reminds people to be diligent when talking with people who are asking for money, especially those who are older. The OCSO stressed that people should not wire, mail or transfer money unless they know for sure where the money is going.

Law enforcement agencies and courts will not call family members asking for money, the Sheriff’s Office reminded the public. They also said people should contact local law enforcement if they encounter a scam.