Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office surprises local boy for his birthday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Well if you need a reason to smile, this should do the trick.

The smile radiating from this boy Matthew is infectious. He turned five yesterday and got the birthday surprise of his dreams.

Courtesy: Stephen Ackerson

All Matthew wanted was a cop uniform and a cop car. Well, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office thought he could use a little more, and brought the birthday boy his own gear, his own mini cop car and he got to spend some time with his real-life heroes.

Happy Birthday Matthew!