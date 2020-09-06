Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office surprises local boy for his birthday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Well if you need a reason to smile, this should do the trick.

The smile radiating from this boy Matthew is infectious. He turned five yesterday and got the birthday surprise of his dreams. 

All Matthew wanted was a cop uniform and a cop car. Well, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office thought he could use a little more, and brought the birthday boy his own gear, his own mini cop car and he got to spend some time with his real-life heroes. 

Happy Birthday Matthew!

