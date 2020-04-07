Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office thanks local healthcare workers in unique way

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those fighting this virus on the front lines continue to feel the love from our community.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has set up a way to send messages to medical staff at area hospitals.

They have had their deputies write messages of support and love on two patrol cars, which will be parked out the Syracuse area hospitals throughout the week.

These messages and others go a long way in making sure healthcare workers know we appreciate them and their sacrifice.

When they see a community support like the sheriff’s and others coming through with aid and food and places to stay and then providing our safety… With things like this and these moral boosters having a vehicle like this. It really raises their spirits… we have a tough couple of weeks ahead of us.

Dr. Robert Corona – CEO at Upstate University Hospital

Those who work at Upstate said this is a big boost for not only morale but mental health.

