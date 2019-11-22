Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers; reminds people local police agencies never ask for money over the phone

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling Central New Yorkers, pretending to work for them.

Investigators say the scammer will call and say they are a deputy or supervisor with the Sheriff’s office, then they tell the person on the phone they have a warrant for their arrest, asking them to pay up to avoid being arrested.

Local police agencies will never ask for money on the phone. This is a scam. Hang up and call police directly if you believe you’ve become a target of the phone scam.

