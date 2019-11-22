Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers; reminds people local police agencies never ask for money over the phone

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling Central New Yorkers, pretending to work for them.
Investigators say the scammer will call and say they are a deputy or supervisor with the Sheriff’s office, then they tell the person on the phone they have a warrant for their arrest, asking them to pay up to avoid being arrested.
Local police agencies will never ask for money on the phone. This is a scam. Hang up and call police directly if you believe you’ve become a target of the phone scam.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cuomo signs legislation aiming to fight zombie properties
- What’s next for President Trump?
- Picture of the Day: 12/19/19
- TechBytes: 12/19/19
- The List: 12/19/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App