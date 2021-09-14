Onondaga County Sheriff’s office will answer questions at Syracuse Gun Show

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Pistol License Unit will be on hand to answer questions at the Syracuse Gun Show.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office will be available to answer questions regarding the NYS Pistol License Applications issued in Onondaga County and will be processing amendments to acquire/dispose handguns for Onondaga County issued Pistol License holders.

Onondaga County Pistol License holders who still maintain a paper license or have a blue overlay plastic card will not be able to process Amendments at the event that will require an appointment after the show.

The Syracuse Gun Show will be held at the New York State Fairgrounds Sleep Number Center of Progress building on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show is hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association of New York and is the biggest show in New York State.

The show costs $8 but is free for children 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult, and $6 for seniors.