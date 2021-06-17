Onondaga County Sheriff’s spring canine graduation held Thursday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office will hold the 2021 spring canine graduation ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Jeff Neal, a deputy in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, and his new canine partner, Searles, a 23-month-old male Dutch Shepherd mix from Hungary, as well as Deputy Robert Renaud and his canine partner, Yello, a German Shepherd from Holland, will graduate from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Spring Canine Academy.





Four other canine handlers from police agencies across New York will also graduate at the ceremony, which will take place at the Sheriff’s Office Police Support Building located at 3301 Cessna Drive in the Town of Camillus:

Deputy Nickolas Yates and K9 Tomi of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jacob Slobe and K9 Pitt, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Philipp Gomm with K9 Jarno, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Officer William Arpei and K9 Vas, Saratoga Springs Police Department

The Academy was instructed by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Sergeant Craig Belcher and began on April 12, 2021. The program consisted of 400 hours of various training methods to include patrol tracking, building searches, obedience, agility, and officer protection.

The canine handlers and their partners will eventually attend an additional six-week school in the fall that will certify them in either explosive or narcotics detection.