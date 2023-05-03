OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An elderly woman was reported missing by her family in the Town of Otisco on May 2.

The 81-year-old, with dementia, was reported missing around 5:45 p.m. Her family told 911 that she was missing, and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies as well as Otisco Fire began to look for her.

K9 units and Otisco Fire Department assisted with the search as well. They looked in the woods near Dutch Hill Road.

Then, Air One, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s helicopter, was requested to begin a search by air. They found the woman using Infrared Red Camera.

Air One directed Otisco Fire to the missing woman, and she was brought home.

She was looked at by EMTs and was found uninjured.